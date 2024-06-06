Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors March in Portland Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade [Image 8 of 9]

    Sailors March in Portland Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Heather Wamsley 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    U.S. Navy Sailors ride on a float in the Grand Floral Parade during the annual Portland Fleet Week and Rose Festival in Portland, Oregon June 8, 2024. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heather C. Wamsley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 12:38
    Photo ID: 8461975
    VIRIN: 240608-N-DS883-1081
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors March in Portland Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Heather Wamsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors March in Portland Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade
    Sailors March in Portland Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade
    Sailors March in Portland Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade
    Sailors March in Portland Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade
    Sailors March in Portland Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade
    Sailors March in Portland Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade
    Sailors March in Portland Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade
    Sailors March in Portland Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade
    Sailors March in Portland Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailors
    US Navy
    Parade
    Portland Fleet Week
    Portland Rose Fest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT