Sailors March in Portland Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade

Sailors assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) march in the Grand Floral Parade during the annual Portland Fleet Week and Rose Festival in Portland, Oregon June 8, 2024. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Heather C. Wamsley)

