NAVEUR-NAVAF Band Performs during BALTOPS 24

U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa band performs at the Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24) Icebreaker event in Klaipeda Lithuania, June 5, 2024. BALTOPS 24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (Courtesy Photo)

