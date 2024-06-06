Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Mount Whitney and NATO Allies Steam in Formation [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Mount Whitney and NATO Allies Steam in Formation

    BALTIC SEA

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    240608-N-JC445-1024 BALTIC SEA (June 8, 2024) Ships participating in exercise Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24) steam in formation through the Baltic Sea, June 8, 2024. BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 09:48
    Photo ID: 8461749
    VIRIN: 240608-N-JC445-1024
    Resolution: 3629x2315
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mount Whitney and NATO Allies Steam in Formation [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Mount Whitney and NATO Allies Steam in Formation
    USS Mount Whitney and NATO Allies Steam in Formation
    USS Mount Whitney and NATO Allies Steam in Formation
    USS Mount Whitney and NATO Allies Steam in Formation
    USS Mount Whitney and NATO Allies Steam in Formation
    USS Mount Whitney and NATO Allies Steam in Formation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT