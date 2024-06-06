Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Assistant Adjutant General selected for the Utah Army National Guard [Image 12 of 14]

    New Assistant Adjutant General selected for the Utah Army National Guard

    BLUFFDALE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Ileen Kennedy 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    At the change of command ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Spencer Nielsen passes the flag to Brig. Gen. Joesph Green. Green then passes the flag to Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack, adjutant general. Boyack passes the flag to Brig. Gen. Shawn M. Fuellenbach as he assumes command as the Utah National Guard assistant adjutant general at a ceremony on June 8, 2024, at Camp W.G. Williams.

    TAGS

    Utah Army National Guard
    Utah National Guard
    Brig. Gen. Joseph Green
    Brig. Gen. Shawn Fuellenbach
    Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack

