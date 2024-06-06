New Assistant Adjutant General selected for the Utah Army National Guard

At the change of command ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Spencer Nielsen passes the flag to Brig. Gen. Joesph Green. Green then passes the flag to Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack, adjutant general. Boyack passes the flag to Brig. Gen. Shawn M. Fuellenbach as he assumes command as the Utah National Guard assistant adjutant general at a ceremony on June 8, 2024, at Camp W.G. Williams.

