D-Day Jump Training

A member of the Belgian military goes over how to fall during sustained airborne training at Sainte-Mère-Église, France, June 8, 2024. The training was in preparation for the commemorative jump ceremony which included the U.S. Air Force, Army and Belgian military jumping during the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

