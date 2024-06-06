Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-Day Jump Training [Image 4 of 8]

    D-Day Jump Training

    SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FRANCE

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army and Belgian military members conduct sustained airborne training Sainte-Mère-Église, France, June 8, 2024. The training included U.S. Air Force and Army as well as Belgian military members in preparation for the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorative jump. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 07:42
    Photo ID: 8461609
    VIRIN: 240608-F-PB738-1045
    Resolution: 4953x3302
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day Jump Training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    D-Day Jump Training
    D-Day Jump Training
    D-Day Jump Training
    D-Day Jump Training
    D-Day Jump Training
    D-Day Jump Training
    D-Day Jump Training
    D-Day Jump Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDay
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT