D-Day Jump Training

U.S. Army personnel perform a mock safety inspection during sustained airborne training at Sainte-Mère-Église, France, June 8, 2024. The training included U.S. Air Force and Army as well as Belgian military members in preparation for the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorative jump. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

