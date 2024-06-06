U.S. Army personnel instruct on how to properly exit an aircraft during sustained airborne training at Sainte-Mère-Église, France, June 8, 2024. The training was in preparation for the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorative jump. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 07:42
|Photo ID:
|8461606
|VIRIN:
|240608-F-PB738-1003
|Resolution:
|5061x3374
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day Jump Training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT