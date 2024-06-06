Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pegasus Bridge Jump [Image 12 of 12]

    Pegasus Bridge Jump

    SANNERVILLE, FRANCE

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A member of the Belgian military packs his parachute after a jump in support of the 80th anniversary D-Day ceremonies at Sannerville, France, June 5, 2024. Together, the U.S. and its European Allies and partners are demonstrating the strength of alliance and unity of purpose borne out of D-Day 80 years ago and forged over almost eight decades of combat-credible collective defense. Moving forward, our commitment stands unwavering in countering threats to peace and security across Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 07:35
    Photo ID: 8461604
    VIRIN: 240605-F-PB738-1102
    Resolution: 2518x3777
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: SANNERVILLE, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

