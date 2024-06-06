A member of the Belgian military packs his parachute after a jump in support of the 80th anniversary D-Day ceremonies at Sannerville, France, June 5, 2024. Together, the U.S. and its European Allies and partners are demonstrating the strength of alliance and unity of purpose borne out of D-Day 80 years ago and forged over almost eight decades of combat-credible collective defense. Moving forward, our commitment stands unwavering in countering threats to peace and security across Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 07:35
|Photo ID:
|8461604
|VIRIN:
|240605-F-PB738-1102
|Resolution:
|2518x3777
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|SANNERVILLE, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pegasus Bridge Jump [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
