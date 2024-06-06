Pegasus Bridge Jump

A member of the Belgian military packs his parachute after a jump in support of the 80th anniversary D-Day ceremonies at Sannerville, France, June 5, 2024. Together, the U.S. and its European Allies and partners are demonstrating the strength of alliance and unity of purpose borne out of D-Day 80 years ago and forged over almost eight decades of combat-credible collective defense. Moving forward, our commitment stands unwavering in countering threats to peace and security across Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

