Pegasus Bridge Jump

A member of the Belgian military walks his gear back after performing an airborne static line jump in support of the 80th anniversary D-Day ceremonies at Sannerville, France, June 5, 2024. The commemoration of D-Day honors not only the bravery of American service members, but also the contributions and sacrifices of our Allied nations, including the heroism of French resistance fighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

