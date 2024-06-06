An independent duty medical technician assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron watches paratroopers drop in support the 80th anniversary D-Day ceremonies at Sannerville, France, June 5, 2024. The commemoration of D-Day honors not only the bravery of American service members, but also the contributions and sacrifices of our Allied nations, including the heroism of French resistance fighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 07:35
|Photo ID:
|8461602
|VIRIN:
|240605-F-PB738-1138
|Resolution:
|4217x2811
|Size:
|973.9 KB
|Location:
|SANNERVILLE, FR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pegasus Bridge Jump [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
