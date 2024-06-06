Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pegasus Bridge Jump [Image 10 of 12]

    Pegasus Bridge Jump

    SANNERVILLE, FRANCE

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    An independent duty medical technician assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron watches paratroopers drop in support the 80th anniversary D-Day ceremonies at Sannerville, France, June 5, 2024. The commemoration of D-Day honors not only the bravery of American service members, but also the contributions and sacrifices of our Allied nations, including the heroism of French resistance fighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 07:35
    Photo ID: 8461602
    VIRIN: 240605-F-PB738-1138
    Resolution: 4217x2811
    Size: 973.9 KB
    Location: SANNERVILLE, FR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pegasus Bridge Jump [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pegasus Bridge Jump
    Pegasus Bridge Jump
    Pegasus Bridge Jump
    Pegasus Bridge Jump
    Pegasus Bridge Jump
    Pegasus Bridge Jump
    Pegasus Bridge Jump
    Pegasus Bridge Jump
    Pegasus Bridge Jump
    Pegasus Bridge Jump
    Pegasus Bridge Jump
    Pegasus Bridge Jump

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDay
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT