A U.S. Army combat engineer assigned to the 29th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, scans his sector of fire during a simulated assault on opposing forces, roleplayed by the 100th Infantry Regiment as part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 9, 2024. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines.



The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Samantha Aguridakis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2024 Date Posted: 06.09.2024 06:44 Photo ID: 8461555 VIRIN: 240609-Z-TO446-1142 Resolution: 5624x3827 Size: 1.05 MB Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JPRMC-X | 2-27th Infantry Regiment assaults simulated opposing forces [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Samantha Aguridakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.