National Training Center Airborne Operations

U.S. Army Capt. Clayton Metternich, assigned to The National Training Center (NTC), Operations Group, Tarantula Team, performs jumpmaster personnel inspection during airborne operations with 301st Psychological Operations Company at Barstow Daggett, Fort Irwin, Ca., April 16, 2024. NTC conducts tough, realistic operations with our Unified Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of soldiers, civilians, and family members. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

