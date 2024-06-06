​​U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 301st Psychological Operations Company perform airborne operations with the National Training Center (NTC), Operations Group, Tarantula Team at Greer Drop Zone, Fort Irwin, Ca., April 16, 2024. NTC conducts tough, realistic operations with our Unified Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of soldiers, civilians, and family members. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2024 Date Posted: 06.09.2024 06:15 Photo ID: 8461526 VIRIN: 240416-A-MK555-1098 Resolution: 2619x3929 Size: 8.36 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Training Center Airborne Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Kelsey Kollar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.