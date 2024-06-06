JPRMC-X | 2-27th Infantry Regiment assaults simulated opposing forces

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 100th Infantry Battalion, roleplaying as opposing forces (OPFOR), reacts to an engagement during a simulated firefight as part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 9, 2024. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines.



The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Carleeann Smiddy)

