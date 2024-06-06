Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JPRMC-X | 2-27th Infantry Regiment assaults simulated opposing forces [Image 6 of 7]

    JPRMC-X | 2-27th Infantry Regiment assaults simulated opposing forces

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Spc. Carleeann Smiddy 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 100th Infantry Battalion, roleplaying as opposing forces (OPFOR), reacts to an engagement during a simulated firefight as part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 9, 2024. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines.

    The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Carleeann Smiddy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 06:00
    Photo ID: 8461505
    VIRIN: 240609-Z-AJ708-1005
    Resolution: 5862x4187
    Size: 11.41 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPRMC-X | 2-27th Infantry Regiment assaults simulated opposing forces [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Carleeann Smiddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JPRMC-X | 2-27th Infantry Regiment assaults simulated opposing forces
    JPRMC-X | 2-27th Infantry Regiment assaults simulated opposing forces
    JPRMC-X | 2-27th Infantry Regiment assaults simulated opposing forces
    JPRMC-X | 2-27th Infantry Regiment assaults simulated opposing forces
    JPRMC-X | 2-27th Infantry Regiment assaults simulated opposing forces
    JPRMC-X | 2-27th Infantry Regiment assaults simulated opposing forces
    JPRMC-X | 2-27th Infantry Regiment assaults simulated opposing forces

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Lethality
    JPMRC
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    SK24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT