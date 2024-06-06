Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John S. McCain religious services [Image 5 of 6]

    USS John S. McCain religious services

    GULF OF ADEN

    05.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240511-N-PA221-1024 - GULF OF ADEN (May 11, 2024) Lt. Norman Jones, from Summerville, S.C., conducts religious services aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). The ship is in deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang).

