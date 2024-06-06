USS John S. McCain religious services

240511-N-PA221-1024 - GULF OF ADEN (May 11, 2024) Lt. Norman Jones, from Summerville, S.C., conducts religious services aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). The ship is in deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang).

