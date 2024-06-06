Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John S. McCain ESWS pinning ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    USS John S. McCain ESWS pinning ceremony

    GULF OF OMAN

    05.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240512-N-PA221-1035 - GULF OF OMAN (May 12, 2024) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Carter Musgrave, from Zanesville, Ohio., recieves an Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist pin. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). The ship is in deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang).

    Date Taken: 05.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 02:14
    Photo ID: 8461381
    VIRIN: 240512-N-PA221-1047
    Resolution: 5427x3618
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John S. McCain ESWS pinning ceremony [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ESWS
    GUNNER'S MATE
    DDG 56
    JSM

