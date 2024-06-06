USS John S. McCain ESWS pinning ceremony

240512-N-PA221-1035 - GULF OF OMAN (May 12, 2024) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Carter Musgrave, from Zanesville, Ohio., recieves an Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist pin. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). The ship is in deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang).

