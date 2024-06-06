U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition (BSC) get together for a meet and greet at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jun. 8, 2024. The Army Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events that test their physical endurance, technical skills, and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2024 Date Posted: 06.09.2024 02:59 Photo ID: 8461375 VIRIN: 240608-A-LR057-1007 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 25.58 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Squad Competition: Meet and Greet [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.