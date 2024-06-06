Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Squad Competition: Meet and Greet [Image 7 of 10]

    Best Squad Competition: Meet and Greet

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition (BSC) get together for a meet and greet at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jun. 8, 2024. The Army Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events that test their physical endurance, technical skills, and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 03:00
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
