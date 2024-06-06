240608-N-NF288-105 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 8, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) participate in a general quarters drill in the South China Sea, June 8. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2024 Date Posted: 06.09.2024 00:24 Photo ID: 8461308 VIRIN: 240608-N-NF288-7220 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.34 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.