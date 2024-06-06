Hawaii Army National Guard MEDEVAC Units Practice Water Survival Training

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment and 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment MEDEVAC, 103D Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard, receive water survival training at the Richardson Pool in Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 5, 2024. Water survival training was conducted to build confidence in the water and familiarize units with a variety of swimming, floating, dragging and breathing techniques. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel)

