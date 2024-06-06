Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Army National Guard MEDEVAC Units Practice Water Survival Training [Image 12 of 20]

    Hawaii Army National Guard MEDEVAC Units Practice Water Survival Training

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. John Schoebel 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment and 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment MEDEVAC, 103D Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard, receive water survival training at the Richardson Pool in Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 5, 2024. Water survival training was conducted to build confidence in the water and familiarize units with a variety of swimming, floating, dragging and breathing techniques. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 22:44
    Photo ID: 8461194
    VIRIN: 240605-Z-SV327-1396
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.28 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Annual Training
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    Aviation
    National Guard
    USArmy
    INDOPACOM

