    Valiant Shield 24: First Role II Battalion Aid Station in Palau [Image 4 of 4]

    Valiant Shield 24: First Role II Battalion Aid Station in Palau

    CAMP KATUU, PALAU

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathanial Gillus, a hospital corpsman with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and a native of Emporia, Virginia, tests equipment to establish the first Role II Battalion Aid Station on Palau during Exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Camp Katuu, Palau, June 7, 2024. Valiant Shield enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. I Marine Expeditionary Force consistently engages in exercises with allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific region to bolster regional security, maintain access and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

