    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations [Image 3 of 4]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.11.2012

    Photo by Seaman Glory Anderson 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240607-N-BE753-1174 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 7, 2024) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class, from Coamo, Puerto Rico, conducts maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Glory Anderson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations [Image 4 of 4], by SN Glory Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72

