240607-N-BE753-1174 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 7, 2024) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class, from Coamo, Puerto Rico, conducts maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Glory Anderson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2012 Date Posted: 06.08.2024 18:43 Photo ID: 8460930 VIRIN: 240607-N-BE753-1174 Resolution: 4473x2977 Size: 717.9 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations [Image 4 of 4], by SN Glory Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.