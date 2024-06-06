Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    529th MPs in Normandy [Image 11 of 13]

    529th MPs in Normandy

    FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Military Police Officers from the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion,18th Military Police Brigade attended the 80th D-Day Anniversary, and their cannons were used for the 21-gun salute on 6 June 2024 in Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial on Omaha Beach, Colleville-sur-Mer, France.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 17:41
    Photo ID: 8460877
    VIRIN: 240606-A-PT551-5059
    Resolution: 8192x4608
    Size: 10.86 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 529th MPs in Normandy [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    EverVigilant
    DDay80

