529th MPs in Normandy

Military Police Officers from the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion,18th Military Police Brigade attended the 80th D-Day Anniversary, and their cannons were used for the 21-gun salute on 6 June 2024 in Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial on Omaha Beach, Colleville-sur-Mer, France.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 17:41
|Photo ID:
|8460873
|VIRIN:
|240606-A-PT551-9155
|Resolution:
|6652x4434
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
