529th MPs in Normandy

Military Police Officers from the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion,18th Military Police Brigade attended the 80th D-Day Anniversary, and their cannons were used for the 21-gun salute on 6 June 2024 in Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial on Omaha Beach, Colleville-sur-Mer, France.

