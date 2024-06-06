Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NY National Guard’s 2-108th Infantry Battalion Completes African Lion 24 [Image 9 of 13]

    NY National Guard’s 2-108th Infantry Battalion Completes African Lion 24

    TANTAN, MOROCCO

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Valentin Arreola (right), an infantry senior sergeant assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, speaks to his Soldiers at a battalion formation during exercise African Lion in Tantan, Morocco, May 30, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

