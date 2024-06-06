Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Amanda Ward official photo

    Col. Amanda Ward official photo

    BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Michigan National Guard

    Col. Amanda Ward poses for her official photo, April 14, 2024, at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Mich. (Courtesy Asset)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 15:07
    Photo ID: 8460479
    VIRIN: 240310-Z-XX111-1001
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, US
    Hometown: BAKER CITY, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Amanda Ward official photo, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Amanda Ward Has Been Promoted to the Rank of Colonel

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    110th Wing
    217th Air Component Operations Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT