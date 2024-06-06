240603-N-JC445-1011 KLAIPEDA, Lithuania (June 3, 2024) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Joseph Hardin and Navy Counselor 1st Class Samson Shepherd raise the Ensign during sea and anchor detail aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) as it arrives in Klaipeda, Lithuania. BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. Homeported in Gaeta, Mount Whitney operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2024 Date Posted: 06.08.2024 15:01 Photo ID: 8460472 VIRIN: 240603-N-JC445-1011 Resolution: 4213x2804 Size: 2.35 MB Location: KLAIPEDA, LT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mount Whitney Arrivea in Klaipeda, Lithuania [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.