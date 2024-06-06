240607-N-PS962-1124 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Miles Colley, from Kingsville, Texas, observes as an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, lands on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2024 in the Philippine Sea, June 7. The Diamondbacks conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group and intelligence collection operations. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Louis Staats IV)
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Louis Staats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
