240607-N-PS962-1030 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2024) Airman James Browder, left, from Detroit, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) 3rd Class Micah Dayoub, from Lancaster, California, watch as an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, lands on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2024 in the Philippine Sea, June 7. The Diamondbacks conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group and intelligence collection operations. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Louis Staats IV)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.08.2024 14:45 Photo ID: 8460433 VIRIN: 240607-N-PS962-1030 Resolution: 4677x3118 Size: 1.06 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Louis Staats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.