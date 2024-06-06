Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2024 [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2024

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Louis Staats 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240607-N-PS962-1030 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2024) Airman James Browder, left, from Detroit, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) 3rd Class Micah Dayoub, from Lancaster, California, watch as an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, lands on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2024 in the Philippine Sea, June 7. The Diamondbacks conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group and intelligence collection operations. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Louis Staats IV)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 14:45
    Photo ID: 8460433
    VIRIN: 240607-N-PS962-1030
    Resolution: 4677x3118
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Louis Staats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2024
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2024
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2024
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2024
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flight operations
    allies
    USS Ronald Reagan
    partnership
    Valiant Shield
    VS24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT