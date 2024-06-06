Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen retires with 29 years of service [Image 6 of 6]

    Airmen retires with 29 years of service

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Chad Bannwarth, a C-130 Hercules aircraft pilot with the 180th Airlift Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, retires at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, June 7, 2024. Bannwarth retired with 29 years of service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 14:33
    Photo ID: 8460432
    VIRIN: 240607-Z-FP794-3048
    Resolution: 4024x4024
    Size: 12.76 MB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Ceremony
    ANG
    retirement

