BALTOPS 24 Participants Arrive in Latvia

Baltic Operations 2024 Participants arrive in Latvia to participate in amphibious operations during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24, June 7, 2024. BALTOPS 24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (Courtesy Photo)

