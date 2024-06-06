BALTOPS 24 Ships Depart Klaipeda

Ships participating in Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24) depart Klaipeda, Lithuania to begin the underway portion of the exercise in the Baltic Sea, June 6, 2024. BALTOPS 24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (Courtesy photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Thomas Donauskas.)

