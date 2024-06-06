Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTOPS24 Ships at Sea

    BALTIC SEA

    06.08.2024

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Ships participating in exercise Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24) steam in formation through the Baltic Sea, June 8, 2024. BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 11:43
    Location: BALTIC SEA
