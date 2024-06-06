Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTOPS 24 Ships Depart Klaipeda

    LITHUANIA

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sisi Lopez Barahona 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Ships participating in Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24) depart Klaipeda, Lithuania to begin the underway portion of the exercise in the Baltic Sea, June 6, 2024. BALTOPS 24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (Courtesy photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Thomas Donauskas.)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 11:43
    Photo ID: 8460229
    VIRIN: 240606-N-N0901-1021
    Resolution: 5596x3731
    Size: 13.81 MB
    Location: LT
