    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) steams in formation with 7th Fleet ships, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ships, as U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force aircraft fly over in support of Valiant Shield 2024

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) steams in formation with 7th Fleet ships, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ships, as U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force aircraft fly over in support of Valiant Shield 2024

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kevin Steffanson 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240607-N-AT887-1529 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2024) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), steams in formation with the flagship of U.S. 7th Fleet, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, USS Higgins (DDG 76) and USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), along with Japanese ships, Taigei-class attack submarine, JS Jingei (SS 515), Izumo-class helicopter carrier, JS Izumo (DDH 183), and Maya-class guided-missile destroyer, JS Haguro (DDG 180), as four F/A-18 Super Hornets attached to Carrier Air Wing 5, two U.S. Air Force (USAF) B-1 Lancer heavy bombers, four USAF F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft, four USAF F-16 Falcon fighter aircraft, two Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Mitsubishi F-2 multirole fighters, two JASDF Mitsubishi F-15 Eagle air superiority fighters, one USAF RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft, and one USAF KC-46 Pegasus tanker conduct a formation fly over in support of Valiant Shield 2024 in the Philippine Sea, June 7. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 10:28
    VIRIN: 240607-N-AT887-1529
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    by SN Kevin Steffanson

    allies
    JMSDF
    USS Ronald Reagan
    partnership
    Valiant Shield
    VS24

