USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) steams in formation with 7th Fleet ships, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ships, as U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force aircraft fly over in support of Valiant Shield 2024

240607-N-VY281-1756 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2024) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), the flagship of U.S. 7th Fleet, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, USS Higgins (DDG 76) and USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), along with Japanese ships, Taigei-class attack submarine, JS Jingei (SS 515), Izumo-class helicopter carrier, JS Izumo (DDH 183), and Maya-class guided-missile destroyer, JS Haguro (DDG 180), break away after a formation sailing exercise in support of Valiant Shield 2024 in the Philippine Sea, June 7. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

