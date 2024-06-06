Carrier Strike Group 5 commander visits JS Izumo

240606-N-YS525-1006 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 6, 2024) – Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, commander of the U.S. Navy’s Carrier Strike Group 5, parts ways with Rear Adm. Kazushi Yokota, commander of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s (JMSDF) Escort Flotilla 3, before departing the first-in-class helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH 183) on June 6, 2024. Newkirk met with Yokota aboard the JMSDF ship in advance of their combined force’s participation in Valiant Shield 2024. Carrier Strike Group 5 is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan, and is led by the flagship Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig)

