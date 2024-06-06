240606-N-YS525-1002 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 6, 2024) – Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, commander of the U.S. Navy’s Carrier Strike Group 5, is greeted upon arrival on the first-in-class helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH 183) on June 6, 2024. Newkirk visited the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship in advance of their combined force’s participation in Valiant Shield 2024. Carrier Strike Group 5 is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan, and is led by the flagship Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.08.2024 06:14 Photo ID: 8459991 VIRIN: 240606-N-YS525-1002 Resolution: 3539x2275 Size: 608.48 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carrier Strike Group 5 commander visits JS Izumo [Image 3 of 3], by LCDR Seth Koenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.