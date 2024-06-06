Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with USNS Wally Schirra [Image 8 of 9]

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with USNS Wally Schirra

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240606-N-NF288-048 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 6, 2024) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Joseph Han, from Allen, Texas, stands watch on the foc’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) during a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE-8) in the Philippine Sea, June 6. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 06:14
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: ALLEN, TEXAS, US
    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with USNS Wally Schirra [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

