USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea with USNS Wally Schirra

240606-N-NF288-025 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 6, 2024) Hospital Corpsman Chief Jameson Basa, from Manilla, stands watch on the foc’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) during a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE-8) in the Philippine Sea, June 6. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

