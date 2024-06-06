USS Higgins Aerosonde Flight

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 28, 2024) John Burke, a civilian contractor aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) does flight pre-checks on a Mark 4.7 Golf Aerosonde drone on the flight deck while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 28. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

