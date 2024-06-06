USS Higgins (DDG 76) Weapons Qualifications

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 27, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Collin McLaughlin from Willington, Delaware, (left) watches as Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Todd Santo from Port Huron, Michigan,

(right) gives training to Fire Controlman 3rd Class Medouze McKenzie, Ashley from Linden, Guyana, (middle) on a M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun on the aft missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while underway in the Philippine Sea, May 27. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

Date Taken: 05.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.08.2024