    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Weapons Qualifications [Image 2 of 9]

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Weapons Qualifications

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 27, 2024) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Logan Livingstone from Portland, Tennessee, fires a .50 caliber machine gun off the aft missile of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while underway in the Philippine Sea, May 27. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 02:50
    Photo ID: 8459858
    VIRIN: 240527-N-ZS816-1018
    Resolution: 5974x3983
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Weapons Qualifications [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

