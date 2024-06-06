USS Higgins (DDG 76) Weapons Qualifications

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 27, 2024) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Logan Livingstone from Portland, Tennessee, fires a M-240 machine gun off the aft missile of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while underway in the Philippine Sea, May 27. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

