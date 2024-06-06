Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NY National Guard Soldiers Train with New Radio in Morocco [Image 6 of 9]

    NY National Guard Soldiers Train with New Radio in Morocco

    TANTAN, MOROCCO

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Mathew Parsons (right), a signal support systems specialist, and Pfc. Jordyn Hill, an information technology specialist, both assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, display the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team patch alongside the exercise African Lion patch in Tantan, Morocco, May 29, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 23:23
    Photo ID: 8459609
    VIRIN: 240529-Z-HB296-1059
    Resolution: 4292x6438
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: TANTAN, MA
    Hometown: LANCASTER, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NY National Guard Soldiers Train with New Radio in Morocco [Image 9 of 9], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NY National Guard Soldiers Train with New Radio in Morocco
    NY National Guard Soldiers Train with New Radio in Morocco
    NY National Guard Soldiers Train with New Radio in Morocco
    NY National Guard Soldiers Train with New Radio in Morocco
    NY National Guard Soldiers Train with New Radio in Morocco
    NY National Guard Soldiers Train with New Radio in Morocco
    NY National Guard Soldiers Train with New Radio in Morocco
    NY National Guard Soldiers Train with New Radio in Morocco
    NY National Guard Soldiers Train with New Radio in Morocco

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Making a Difference
    nationalguard
    NYNG
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    27IBCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT