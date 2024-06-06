NY National Guard Soldiers Train with New Radio in Morocco

U.S. Army Pfc. Jordyn Hill, an information technology specialist, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, trains on a newly-issued L3Harris Falcon III AN/PRC-160(V) during exercise African Lion in Tantan, Morocco, May 29, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

